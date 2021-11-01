Teen who shot friend in face in Kesgrave pictured for first time

Breaking

Jacob Talbot-Lummis today begins 24 years in detention for shooting another boy in the face - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

This is the face of teenager Jacob Talbot-Lummis, who today begins 24 years in detention for shooting another boy in the face in Kesgrave.

Talbot-Lummis, of Carol Avenue, Martlesham, couldn’t be identified during his trial because of his young age but a judge today agreed to lift the order protecting his identity because of the serious nature of the offences following an application by this newspaper.

Talbot-Lummis had laid in wait before shooting the victim in the face at close range – causing devastating injuries.

Judge Martyn Levett described him as “dangerous” and said he had come within “a hair-breadth” of killing the victim.

He said the teenager had ambushed him in order to carry out a “savage, planned execution” and had caused the victim “unimaginably serious injuries".

Judge Levett said although Talbot-Lummis claimed he had been bullied by the victim he had never mentioned it to anyone in authority.

“I don’t accept there was bullying on the scale or degree suggested by the defence,” said the judge.

He sentenced the boy to 24 years' detention with an extended licence of five years. He will then only be released if the parole board decide it is safe to do so.

Talbot-Lummis, who was 15 at the time of the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave, in September last year, was found guilty of attempted murder by a jury in June after a month long trial.

The teenager, was also found guilty of possessing a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

