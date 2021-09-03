News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Kesgrave shooting: Teen who shot boy in face said he would 'probably kill again'

Michael Steward

Published: 3:17 PM September 3, 2021   
A teenager who shot a 15-year-old boy in the face with a double-barrelled shotgun as he walked to school said weeks later in custody that he would "probably kill again", a court has heard.

His victim, who had known him since primary school, survived the attack but is partially paralysed and his father told the court he will "never have the life he was destined for".

The victim said, in a statement read to Ipswich Crown Court, that he had "tried to be a compassionate friend" to his attacker.

The 16-year-old defendant shot the boy as he walked to school in Kesgrave, on September 7 last year on the first day back since the first national lockdown.

He was found guilty, following an earlier trial, of attempted murder.

Judge Martyn Levett, reading from a pre-sentence report, said the defendant made comments during an activity at a secure unit, 20 days after the attack.

During a game of Jenga, "as each brick was removed each young person was asked 'what will you do when you leave here?'

"(The defendant's) response to this question was 'probably kill again'.

"Another young person then asked (the defendant) 'are you going to go for murder?'.

"Answer - 'I don't know, I don't know if he's dead'."

The judge said that a worker at the unit then told the young people they were not supposed to discuss their offences.

"One of the other questions asked was 'what would you like to do later in life?'," the judge said, reading from the report.

"(The defendant's) answer was 'I will probably be inside until I'm 40 and I would like to be famous for chemical warfare'."

The judge said he would consider whether the comments were "bravado" and asked for further evidence.

Judge Levett adjourned the sentencing hearing until September 24, requesting more information about the defendant. 

