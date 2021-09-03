Kesgrave shooting: Teenager to be sentenced today

Published: 5:30 AM September 3, 2021

A teenager found guilty of attempted murder after shooting his friend in the face will be sentenced today - Credit: PA

A teenager who lay in wait for a friend and shot him in the face at close range causing devastating injuries is expected to be sentenced today.

The 16-year-old boy, who was 15 at the time of the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave, on September 7 last year and cannot be named due to his age, was found guilty of attempted murder by a jury in June.

He was also found guilty of possessing a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

The jury took more than 22 hours over five days to reach their verdicts.

Following the shooting witnesses described the defendant as standing near the victim, who was lying in a pool of blood, with “no sense of urgency” and “appeared to have all day”.

A friend of both boys later told police that he had been planning the attack for a year but had wrongly assumed he was joking.

Riel Karmy-Jones QC, prosecuting, told the court that on September 7 last year the defendant took his grandfather’s double barrelled shotgun and drove to Friends Walk in Grange Farm Kesgrave in his father’s car.

You may also want to watch:

He lay in wait for him for more than an hour and when he saw the boy, who was a pupil at Kesgrave High School, at around 8.40am, he ordered him to get in the car.

The boy, also aged 15, refused and was then shot at close range resulting in a “significant" injury to the side of his face.

The court heard that he recalled hearing a bang and falling to the ground and seeing the defendant standing nearby looking “calm and collected and not bothered”.

He suffered a stroke after being taken to hospital and had been left partially paralysed with some brain damage and wasn’t fit enough to attend the trial.

Police at the scene in Kesgrave - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Experts estimated that the muzzle of the gun was between 0.75m and 1.5m away from the victim’s face when it was fired.

Giving evidence during the trial the defendant denied deliberately firing the gun at the victim.

He claimed the victim had subjected him to years of “humiliation and fear” and said he had planned to kidnap him and threaten him with a gun to teach him a lesson.

The boy is expected to be sentenced by Judge Martyn Levett at Ipswich Crown Court this morning.