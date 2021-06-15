Published: 12:31 PM June 15, 2021

The attempted murder trial following a shooting in Kesgrave last year has been adjourned due to a jury member being unwell. - Credit: PA

The trial of a teenager accused of shooting a 15-year-old schoolboy in the face in Kesgrave has been adjourned until tomorrow due to a juror being unwell.

Last week the jury heard the 16-year-old defendant give evidence and the jury was due to start hearing closing speeches from prosecution and defence counsel today.

However, after hearing that a juror was unwell Judge Martyn Levett sent the remaining 11 jurors home for the day with instructions to return to court on Wednesday, when the case is expected to resume.

During his evidence last week the defendant claimed he had only intended to scare the victim with a gun to teach him a lesson for humiliating and bullying him and hadn’t intended to shoot him.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, has denied attempted murder, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence.

It has been alleged that the victim was deliberately shot as he was walking to Kesgrave High School where he was a pupil.

A friend later told police that the teenager had been planning the attack for a year but he had wrongly assumed he was joking.

The court has heard that on September 7 last year the defendant took his grandfather’s shotgun and drove to Friends Walk in his father’s car and lay in wait for more than an hour before shooting the victim who suffered life changing injuries.