Kesgrave shooting trial hears boy's hospital bed interview

Published: 4:43 PM June 2, 2021

An attempted murder trial jury has heard evidence from the hospital bed of a boy shot in the face on his way to school.

Ipswich Crown Court was played a video on Wednesday from the boy's bedside, at Addenbrooke's Hospital, recorded seven-and-a-half weeks after the incident on the Grange Farm estate, in Kesgrave.

The 15-year-old suffered "devastating" injuries following an alleged murder attempt by a boy of the same age, in Friends Walk, on the morning of September 7 last year.

The boy told police he had left for school on the first day of term and saw the defendant, who he considered his "oldest friend", standing beside the boot of a car, pointing a double-barrelled shotgun in his direction and gesturing for him to get in.

Forensics officers at the scene in Kesgrave - Credit: PA

When later asked what else he remembered about the incident, the boy said: "I can remember hearing a bang and falling to the ground and [the accused] was standing there. He didn't look the least bit bothered at all. He was cool and collected.

"I was just bleeding on the floor. I don't remember much after that."

The boy described having met the accused at primary school and maintained a "good relationship" into high school.

He said he did not recognise messages sent from the defendant’s Snapchat account about a week before the shooting, reading: “Catfishing is a dangerous business".

The boy said neither did he know anything about a clip appearing to show a third teen hitting the defendant in the face.

Prosecutors allege the defendant drove his father's car and waited for for the victim to leave home before shooting him in the face with his grandfather's shotgun.

A police pod was positioned near the scene - Credit: Archant

The jury was also shown an interview in which a friend of the defendant said he had, on multiple occasions, mentioned an "outlandish" plan to shoot the boy and escape to Guatemala.

On the day before the incident, in Friends Walk, Kesgrave, on September 7, he said the boy had told him: "I'm going to do the plan."

The friend added: "Of course, I didn't believe him, because I didn't believe him in the entire past year he'd been talking about it."

The friend said he thought the plan had arisen as the result of the defendant wanting to "get back" at the other boy.

He said the teen had a "real affinity" for guns and playing a hyper-realistic, violent video game.

The court also heard from a paramedic on board an ambulance which was called to the scene at 8.42am and transported the boy to an area off Through Jollys, where an air ambulance doctor administered emergency care before the boy was flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital.

The paramedic described finding the boy conscious, with a large cavity to the right side of his face.

A surgeon later found shotgun pellets in the boy's neck on the right side, as well as in the right mandible and the area around the right eye, along with extensive facial bone injuries and loss of soft tissue.

While in hospital, the boy suffered a stroke, which required neurosurgery, before he could return for another operation – one of 11 carried out by April 7.

A consultant neurologist later concluded he had suffered devastating, life-changing injuries and would be left with permanent disability, while requiring surgery to rebuild the right side of his skull, which was removed to accommodate brain swell.

The court heard how a stroke had left him with potentially permanent paralysis on one side, and that he had exhibited cognitive difficulties resulting from serious brain injury.

The now 16-year-old defendant, from the Woodbridge area, who cannot be identified because of his age, denies attempted murder, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and possession of a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence against a second individual.

The trial continues.



