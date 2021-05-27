Kesgrave shooting trial jury hears from schoolgirl witness

Published: 5:30 AM May 27, 2021

An attempted murder trial jury has heard the interview of a schoolgirl who fled the scene after hearing gunfire and seeing a boy laying injured in the road in Kesgrave.

Jurors in the trial of the now 16-year-old boy, accused of attempting to murder another boy by shooting him in the face, heard the recorded interview of a schoolgirl who was at the scene on the morning of September 7 last year.

Ipswich Crown Court heard the girl describe hearing a blast and turning to see the boy laying on the ground injured.

She recalled having seen the boy speaking to 'a man' standing behind a silver convertible car as she walked to school.

In the recorded interview, the girl said: "He appeared to know him because he was saying something along the lines of 'oh, you can drive now'.

The girl said she saw the male pull a long-handled gun from the boot of the car and heard the boy ask him "was it legal or not?".

She said the male pointed the gun at the boy, who took slow steps and asked him something like "what are you doing with that?".

After passing the pair, the girl said she heard a "really, really loud bang" and turned to see the boy laying on the ground.

She said the other male then "looked at me dead in the eyes and screamed at me to run".

The girl described running towards Ropes Drive and shouting to a group of four or five other schoolchildren that someone had been shot.

She recalled reaching the underpass near Main Road and calling her father, adding: "I said I've just seen someone shot. He's dead.

"Because, for all I knew by that point, he was dead."

The girl then described seeing the same silver car being driven away before her father arrived to walk her home.

When asked in the interview how she felt at the time, the girl said: "I was so scared. My heart was racing."

When asked to describe the male's demeanour, she replied that he was "very angry", with a clenched jaw, and "not really with it".

Riel Karmy Jones QC opened the case last week by alleging that the boy took his father's car, drove to Friends Walk and shot the other boy in the face at close-range with his grandfather's shotgun, causing life-changing injuries.

The defendant denies attempted murder, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence.

The trial continues.