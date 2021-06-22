News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Kesgrave shooting trial jury deliberations to enter third day

Tom Potter

Published: 4:55 PM June 22, 2021   
A police cordon remains in place around the scene of the Kesgrave shooting. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROW

A police cordon at the scene in Kesgrave - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Jury deliberations are set to enter a third day in the trial of a teenage boy accused of deliberately shooting another boy in the face in an attempted murder bid.

Jurors retired at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday morning to consider their verdict after Judge Martyn Levett finished summing up the month-long trial.

The 16-year-old defendant, who was 15 at the time of the shooting and cannot be named due to his age, denies attempted murder and a number of other weapons offences.

Prosecutors allege he drove his father's car to Friends Walk, in Kesgrave, on September 7 last year, and shot the other boy in the face at close range.

The boy admitted possessing a shotgun with intent to cause the other boy fear of violence, but denied attempted murder, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence against a man who witnessed the incident.

Jurors were sent home again on Tuesday afternoon to return on Wednesday morning and continue deliberations.

