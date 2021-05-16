Kesgrave shooting: Trial set to start as boy, 16, denies attempted murder
The trial of a teenager accused of the attempted murder of a 15-year-old boy in Kesgrave is due to get underway on Monday (May 17) at Ipswich Crown Court.
A jury is expected to be empanelled on Monday, with the prosecution opening taking place later this week and the first witnesses being called next week.
The 16-year-old defendant, from the Woodbridge area, who cannot be named because of his age, has denied attempted murder, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and possession of a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and another charge of possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence against a second individual.
Emergency services were called to reports of a 15-year-old boy having been shot in the face in Friends Walk, off Through Jollys, in the Grange Farm estate area of Kesgrave at about 8.40am on September 7 last year.
The victim sustained life-changing injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, for treatment.
The defendant was 15 at the time of the alleged incident.
