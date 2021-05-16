News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Kesgrave shooting: Trial set to start as boy, 16, denies attempted murder

Logo Icon

Jane Hunt

Published: 11:00 AM May 16, 2021   
A white police forensics tent at the scene of the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave. Picture: SARAH

A white police forensics tent at the scene of the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

The trial of a teenager accused of the attempted murder of a 15-year-old boy in Kesgrave is due to get underway on Monday (May 17) at Ipswich Crown Court. 

A jury is expected to be empanelled on Monday, with the prosecution opening taking place later this week and the first witnesses being called next week. 

At the entrance to the cul-de-sac there is now pre-fabricated police pod. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

At the entrance to the cul-de-sac there is now pre-fabricated police pod. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

The 16-year-old defendant, from the Woodbridge area, who cannot be named because of his age, has denied attempted murder, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and possession of a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and another charge of possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence against a second individual. 

Emergency services were called to reports of a 15-year-old boy having been shot in the face in Friends Walk, off Through Jollys, in the Grange Farm estate area of Kesgrave at about 8.40am on September 7 last year. 

A police presence remains in place after a boy, 15, was shot in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The trial is set to take place at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The victim sustained life-changing injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, for treatment. 

The defendant was 15 at the time of the alleged incident. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Felixstowe beach hut goes on sale for record price
  2. 2 Boss who boasted of lavish lifestyle is bankrupt with £100k debts
  3. 3 A14 delays as police deal with incident near Orwell Bridge
  1. 4 Jailed in Suffolk: See the three men locked up this week
  2. 5 Kesgrave Kitchen praised by local MP after 'fantastic' transformation
  3. 6 ‘Unique’ farm in coveted river setting hits market for first time in 60 years
  4. 7 First look at golf club's multi-million pound coastal homes development
  5. 8 Man to face trial over claims he sexually assaulted toddler in the street
  6. 9 Meet the Ipswich teenage singer who gave £17.5k away to charity
  7. 10 Man admits illegally bringing Albanian immigrants into the country
Kesgrave News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Film crews in the car park of St Nicholas Street in Ipswich on Tuesday 10th May. Picture: Sarah Luc

Film crews spotted in Ipswich town centre

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook has told the majority of his Ipswich Town players to find new clubs

Football | Exclusive

‘Demolition Man’ Cook tells majority of Ipswich squad to find new clubs

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The burglars took drills, airguns, a wallet and keys from the home in Hitcham Picture: ARCHANT

Police identify man in CCTV images after 'spitting' incident

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
police photo of drug dealer

Duo jailed after 63 bags of cocaine found in hotel room

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon