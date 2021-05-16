Kesgrave shooting: Trial set to start as boy, 16, denies attempted murder

Published: 11:00 AM May 16, 2021

A white police forensics tent at the scene of the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

The trial of a teenager accused of the attempted murder of a 15-year-old boy in Kesgrave is due to get underway on Monday (May 17) at Ipswich Crown Court.

A jury is expected to be empanelled on Monday, with the prosecution opening taking place later this week and the first witnesses being called next week.

At the entrance to the cul-de-sac there is now pre-fabricated police pod. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

The 16-year-old defendant, from the Woodbridge area, who cannot be named because of his age, has denied attempted murder, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and possession of a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and another charge of possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence against a second individual.

Emergency services were called to reports of a 15-year-old boy having been shot in the face in Friends Walk, off Through Jollys, in the Grange Farm estate area of Kesgrave at about 8.40am on September 7 last year.

The trial is set to take place at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The victim sustained life-changing injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, for treatment.

The defendant was 15 at the time of the alleged incident.