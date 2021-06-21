Jury retires to consider verdict in Kesgrave shooting trial

Published: 12:43 PM June 21, 2021 Updated: 1:56 PM June 21, 2021

The judge has been summing up in the Kesgrave shooting trial - Credit: Archant

The jury in the trial of a teenage boy accused of attempted murder after shooting a friend in the face with a shotgun in Kesgrave has retired to consider its verdicts today.

Judge Martyn Levett finished his summing up of the case to the jury at Ipswich Crown Court this morning and then asked the jury to retire to start its deliberations.



During his summing up today he told jurors they would have to decide if a plan to shoot the victim, which the court had heard about during the month long trial, was real or whether it was a “ schoolboy fantasy or a joke.”

The defendant, who is now 16 and cannot be named due to his age, has denied attempted murder, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence against a man who witnessed the incident.

The court has heard that he has admitted possessing a shotgun with intent to cause the victim of the shooting fear of violence.



During the trial it has been alleged that the teenager drove his father's car to Friends Walk in Kesgrave on September 7 last year and shot the other boy in the face at close range.

The victim, who was also aged 15 at the time, was on his way to school in Kesgrave on the first day of term and suffered life-changing injuries.

Giving evidence during the trial the defendant said his intention had not been to shoot the other boy in the face, kill him, or do him really serious harm, but to "scare" him.

He previously told the court that bullying by the other boy had damaged his self confidence and left him feeling upset and humiliated.