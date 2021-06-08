Prosecution to complete its evidence in Kesgrave shooting trial

Published: 6:04 PM June 8, 2021

A white police forensics tent at the scene of the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

The prosecution in the trial of a teenager accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy in Kesgrave is expected to close its case tomorrow (Wednesday June 9).

The defence will then have the opportunity to call the defendant to give evidence.

Before the court is a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, who has denied attempted murder, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence against a man who witnessed the incident.

It has been alleged that the victim was deliberately shot as he was walking to Kesgrave High School on the first day of a new term

The prosecution has claimed the defendant set out to kill the boy after planning the attack for a year.

You may also want to watch:

A friend later told police that the teenager had been planning the attack for a year but he had wrongly assumed he was joking.

The court has heard that on September 7 last year the defendant took his grandfather’s double barrelled shotgun and drove to Friends Walk in Grange Farm Kesgrave in his father’s car where he allegedly lay in wait for more than an hour before shooting the victim.

The boy had a “significant “injury to the side of his face and suffered a stroke after being taken to hospital which had left him partially paralysed with some brain damage