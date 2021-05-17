Kesgrave shooting trial starts as 16-year-old denies attempted murder

Published: 1:38 PM May 17, 2021

The trial of a teenager accused of the attempted murder of a 15-year-old boy in Kesgrave has got underway at Ipswich Crown Court, with the empanelment of a jury.

In addition to a panel of 12 jurors, three extra jurors were empanelled in case any members of the jury panel discover in the next few days that they are unable to sit on the trial.

Prosecution counsel, Riel Karmy-Jones QC, is expected to open the case to the jury on Thursday (May 20), with the first witnesses being called next week.

The 16-year-old defendant, from the Woodbridge area, who cannot be named because of his age, has denied attempted murder, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and a charge of possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence against a second individual.

Emergency services were called to reports of a 15-year-old boy having been shot in the face in Friends Walk, off Through Jollys, in the Grange Farm estate area of Kesgrave at about 8.40am on September 7 last year.

The victim sustained life-changing injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, for treatment.

The defendant was 15 at the time of the alleged incident.