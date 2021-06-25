News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Police reveal weapon used in Kesgrave shooting after teenager's conviction

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:32 PM June 25, 2021    Updated: 1:45 PM June 25, 2021
The shotgun used in the shooting in Kesgrave has been revealed by Suffolk police

The shotgun used in the shooting in Kesgrave has been revealed by Suffolk police - Credit: Suffolk police

This is the double-barrelled shotgun that was used in the shooting of a schoolboy in Kesgrave last year after a jury found a teenager guilty of attempting to kill his friend.

Suffolk police has released an image of the weapon wielded by the attacker, who was 15 at the time of the incident, on September 7, 2020.

The boy, who is now 16 and cannot be named due to this age, was found guilty of attempted murder of the 15-year-old victim by an 11-1 majority verdict after more than 22 hours of deliberations.

A police cordon remains in place around the scene of the Kesgrave shooting. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROW

Police at the scene after the shooting in Kesgrave last September - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The defendant was also unanimously found guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, but not guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence to a man who witnessed the incident.

Detective Superintendent David Henderson, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: "This was a truly shocking incident, the like of which I have never encountered before - particularly due to the age of the parties involved.

"The victim has suffered lifelong injuries as a result of this attack, which has been devastating for him and his family – some of whom had the additional trauma of going to his aid immediately after the shooting occurred.

"The guilty verdicts today may provide justice for the victim and his family, but this is just the beginning of a very long journey for them all. The victim had everything to look forward to in life that a teenager should have, but this attack has certainly robbed him of the remainder of his childhood and will likely impact on him well into his adult life.”

During the month-long trial, Ipswich Crown Court heard the defendant had been taught how taught how to use a gun by his grandfather.

Experts had told the trial that the muzzle of the gun was estimated to have been between 0.75 and 1.5m away from the victim’s face when it was fired.

Police officers remained in the Kesgrave area for several days following the shooting Picture: SARAH

A teenager has been found guilty of attempted murder - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich home transformed on BBC's Homes Under the Hammer
  2. 2 Police unlock county lines drug dealer's phone with first guess at password
  3. 3 Kesgrave shooting: Judge tells jury majority verdict allowed
  1. 4 Kesgrave shooting: Teenager found guilty of attempted murder
  2. 5 How can I watch Ed Sheeran's Euro 2020 gig?
  3. 6 Mum's pride as former Ipswich schoolboy named in Tokyo 2020 Olympics squad
  4. 7 Rare disease linked to cat food kills Ipswich kitten
  5. 8 HOW IT UNFOLDED: Witches almost make perfect comeback at Sheffield
  6. 9 Matt Hancock faces calls to resign after allegation of affair with aide
  7. 10 Cocaine and cannabis found in Ipswich property as three arrested

The victim was left with life-threatening injuries following the attack, including partial paralysis, disfigurement and a shattered lower jaw.

Kesgrave News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are with a person in distress on the Orwell Bridge.

Suffolk Live

Man in 40s rescued from beneath the Orwell Bridge

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran wearing a Hoax t-shirt. Picture: PA IMAGES

Ed Sheeran

Stage for Ed Sheeran's Portman Road performance being built

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Spring sunset on Friday March 18th around the Orwell Bridge. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

A14

Orwell Bridge safety concerns raised after 'worrying incidents'

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A home in Nacton Road was entered by burglars

Suffolk Live

Burglars crept into Ipswich home while occupant was inside

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon