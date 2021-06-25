Police reveal weapon used in Kesgrave shooting after teenager's conviction
- Credit: Suffolk police
This is the double-barrelled shotgun that was used in the shooting of a schoolboy in Kesgrave last year after a jury found a teenager guilty of attempting to kill his friend.
Suffolk police has released an image of the weapon wielded by the attacker, who was 15 at the time of the incident, on September 7, 2020.
The boy, who is now 16 and cannot be named due to this age, was found guilty of attempted murder of the 15-year-old victim by an 11-1 majority verdict after more than 22 hours of deliberations.
The defendant was also unanimously found guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, but not guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence to a man who witnessed the incident.
Detective Superintendent David Henderson, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: "This was a truly shocking incident, the like of which I have never encountered before - particularly due to the age of the parties involved.
"The victim has suffered lifelong injuries as a result of this attack, which has been devastating for him and his family – some of whom had the additional trauma of going to his aid immediately after the shooting occurred.
"The guilty verdicts today may provide justice for the victim and his family, but this is just the beginning of a very long journey for them all. The victim had everything to look forward to in life that a teenager should have, but this attack has certainly robbed him of the remainder of his childhood and will likely impact on him well into his adult life.”
During the month-long trial, Ipswich Crown Court heard the defendant had been taught how taught how to use a gun by his grandfather.
Experts had told the trial that the muzzle of the gun was estimated to have been between 0.75 and 1.5m away from the victim’s face when it was fired.
The victim was left with life-threatening injuries following the attack, including partial paralysis, disfigurement and a shattered lower jaw.