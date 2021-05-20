News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Trial of teenager accused of attempted murder starts today

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:30 AM May 20, 2021   
GV - Ipswich Crown Court

The trial of a teenager accused of the attempted murder of a 15-year-old boy in Kesgrave last year will start at Ipswich Crown Court today (Thursday, May 20) when the prosecution  is expected to open its case to the jury.

A panel of 12 jurors was empanelled on Monday and the case was adjourned until today when prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones QC will outline the case against the defendant.

The first witnesses will be called next week.

The 16-year-old defendant, from the Woodbridge area, who cannot be named because of his age, has denied attempted murder, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and a charge of possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence against a second individual.

Emergency services were called to reports of a 15-year-old boy having been shot in the face in Friends Walk, off Through Jollys, in the Grange Farm estate area of Kesgrave at about 8.40am on September 7 last year.

The victim sustained life-changing injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment.

The defendant was 15 at the time of the alleged incident.
 

Kesgrave News
Suffolk

