Trial of teenager accused of attempted murder starts today
Jane Hunt
The trial of a teenager accused of the attempted murder of a 15-year-old boy in Kesgrave last year will start at Ipswich Crown Court today (Thursday, May 20) when the prosecution is expected to open its case to the jury.
A panel of 12 jurors was empanelled on Monday and the case was adjourned until today when prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones QC will outline the case against the defendant.
The first witnesses will be called next week.
The 16-year-old defendant, from the Woodbridge area, who cannot be named because of his age, has denied attempted murder, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and a charge of possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence against a second individual.
Emergency services were called to reports of a 15-year-old boy having been shot in the face in Friends Walk, off Through Jollys, in the Grange Farm estate area of Kesgrave at about 8.40am on September 7 last year.
The victim sustained life-changing injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment.
The defendant was 15 at the time of the alleged incident.
