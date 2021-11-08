County lines drug dealer warned to expect lengthy sentence

An 18-year-old county lines drug dealer has been warned he is facing a lengthy prison term when he is sentenced in January.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, November 8, for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Kevaniel Robinson-Perkins of no fixed address.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin between August 21 and September 3 last year and possessing cannabis on September 2 last year.

Edward Renvoize, prosecuting, said the case involved 13g of cocaine and 3g of heroin with a street value of £1,470.

Adjourning sentence until January 10 Judge Martyn Levett told Robinson-Perkins it was unlikely he would receive anything other than a custodial sentence of some length.

Stephen Fidler for Robinson-Perkins accepted the case concerned county lines drug dealing but said it wasn’t gang related and only the defendant and one other person were involved.