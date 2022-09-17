Strike action delays sentencing of teens guilty of kidnap and robbery

The teenagers were found guilty following a trial in July and await sentencing. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Three teenagers who were involved in the kidnapping and robbery of a youth in Woodbridge have had their sentencing hearing adjourned until next month because of strike action by barristers.

Before Ipswich Crown Court via prison video link on Friday ( September 16) were Kai Mangar, 19, of Brunswick Road, Ipswich, Dylan Craft, of Mill Lane, Felixstowe and Nolan Akuoko, 18, of Faraday Road, Ipswich.

All three had denied kidnapping and robbing another teenager on December 14 last year but were found guilty by a jury in July after a trial.

They were due to be sentenced by Judge Martyn Levett at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday but the sentencing hearing was adjourned until October 28 because of strike action by members of the Criminal Bar Association ( CBA) over pay.

A 17-year-old, who can’t be named because of his age was convicted of kidnapping and will be sentenced at a later date.

The court heard that the victim of the offences was lured to Fen Meadow in Woodbridge by the 17-year-old defendant and was then set upon by two others and bundled into the back of the VW Polo where he was robbed.

Also before the court on Friday were 18-year-old Shafeeno O’Connor, of Nacton Crescent, Ipswich, and Jerome Greaves, 22, of Highfield Road, Felixstowe who admitted being involved in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

They were arrested after police raided a house in Fore Hamlet, near the waterfront area of Ipswich in May.

Also before the court was Keon Graham, 21, of no fixed address who was charged with Nolan Akuoko and Jerome Greaves with violent disorder and possessing offensive weapons after a man was attacked in Felixstowe with weapons - including a samurai sword, a machete and a hammer - in December 2020.

Judge Levett adjourned sentence on all the defendants until October 28 when it was hoped their barristers would be able to attend court.