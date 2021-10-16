News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man, 20, denies involvement in producing cannabis

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 11:25 AM October 16, 2021   
Ipswich Crown Court

Kledian Gjoni denies being involved in the production of cannabis - Credit: Archant

A 20-year-old Ipswich man has denied being involved in the production of cannabis.

Kledian Gjoni, who comes from Ipswich but is currently of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court via a prison video link on Friday (October 15) to being concerned in the production of cannabis.

The offence was allegedly committed on September 16 this year.

Gjoni’s trial, which is expected to last two to three days, will take place next year on a date to be fixed.

A bail application will be made by Gjoni’s legal team on Monday ( October 18).

