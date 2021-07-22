Community 'very shocked' by stabbing in Ipswich

Published: 5:48 PM July 22, 2021

A stabbing in Ipswich has left the community feeling "very shocked" that something like this could happen on a residential street.

In a serious assault, a man in his 30s was hospitalised after being stabbed and receiving a head injury at a car park in Emlen Street at around 4.50am today (Thursday, July 22).

Suffolk police were called at 5.05am by the ambulance service, who had been called to treat an injured man discovered on a bench in Tower Street in the town centre.

The man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, Suffolk police have said.

Ipswich borough councillor Elisabeth Hughes, whose ward Gipping covers the area where the attack took place, said: "I'm very shocked.

"Something so serious happened. This is not a common thing and unusual to happen here at such a time in the morning.

"This is a residential area with not this kind of nuisance.

"Its really unusual. So unusual. I’m shocked."

Councillor Alasdair Ross, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for community protection, said its "sad" to still see knife crime in the town.

Mr Ross also pledged to help Suffolk police with their enquiries by using what CCTV IBC has to help ensure the arrest of the perpetrators .

He added that thankfully these incidents are usually "isolated" and are not "someone using a knife in a street" like in big cities.

"We’re looking at more [ways to stop knife crime]," he added, saying its "difficult" when there is county lines drug dealing.

Police are looking for three people wearing dark-coloured clothing, who are believed to be connected with this incident

They are treating the incident as isolated and believe there is no wider threat to the community.

Detectives remain open-minded as to the motive for this attack, and are appealing for witnesses and are also asking for anyone who was driving near Emlen Street or Tower Street, or in the wider area including Handford Road, London Road and Elliott Street, between 4.30am and 5.30am who has a dashcam in their vehicle to review the footage for anyone acting suspiciously.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting reference: 39838/21. You can visit the police website or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org