Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Knife found in Ipswich playground

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 9:02 PM March 18, 2021    Updated: 9:28 PM March 18, 2021
The playground in Gippeswyk Park after a knife was found

The playground in Gippeswyk Park, Ipswich after a knife was found - Credit: Supplied

A large knife was found in a children's playground at an Ipswich park.

The knife was found in Gippeswyk Park on Wednesday, March 17 at 11.30am and reported to Suffolk police, who later collected the blade.

A knife

The knife found in Gippeswyk Park - Credit: Supplied

The man who found it, who did not wish to be named, said: "I've seen a lot of police in this area over the years, it's not a reflection on the area as the majority of residents are good people but to take my son into a play area and see a huge knife was a shock.

"We need more police presence. I know they are stretched but even some PCSOs walking around would be good to deter people from committing crimes.

"The youth of today don't stand a chance at being educated or punished if someone doesn't step in. "

You may also want to watch:

More than 3,400 knives and blades were recovered from the knife surrender amnesty bins across the county last year, according to Suffolk police. 

Anyone with information on knife crime in their community is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, they can pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency, always dial 999.

