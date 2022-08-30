News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Motorbike stolen from home in busy Ipswich street

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:29 PM August 30, 2022
A motorbike was stolen from a home in Shakespeare Road in Ipswich

A motorbike was stolen from a home in Shakespeare Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A motorbike has been stolen from a home in a busy street in Ipswich.

The theft happened in Shakespeare Road near Whitton Recreation Ground sometime between 10.30pm on Sunday, August 28 and 1pm on Monday, August 29.

According to Suffolk police, a red Kurz RT1 motorbike with the registration BD69ELV was stolen.

Anyone who saw the bike being taken or has any information about the theft is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/55866/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

