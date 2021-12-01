Man acted as lookout while accomplice robbed Ipswich store

A 41-year-old Ipswich man who acted as a lookout during a violent robbery at a shop in the town has been warned he is facing a jail term when he is sentenced in January.

Barrington Aikens waited outside the Corner Store in Clapgate Lane, Ipswich, while his 43-year-old co-defendant Kwasi Jacobs went into the premises, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Aikens had opened the door and looked in after hearing a noise and saw Jacobs attacking a male member of staff who suffered a broken jaw and nose.

Daniel Taylor, prosecuting, said Aikens had “plainly” seen what was going on before shutting the door and waiting outside.

“He performed the role of lookout,” said Mr Taylor.

When Jacobs came out of the shop he had handed Aitkens some alcohol and they had gone on their way.

Aikens, 41, of Fore Street, admitted robbery at The Corner Store on July 21.

At an earlier hearing Jacobs, of Grimwade Street, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to three robberies in Ipswich between July 15 and 21.

He admitted robbing Betfred, in Carr Street, and making off with £1,450, between 5pm and 5.15pm on Thursday, July 15.

He also admitted robbing the Three Star Food and Wine shop, in Felixstowe Road, and stealing cash, at about 8.30pm on Monday, July 19 and robbing The Corner Store, in Clapgate Lane, of £351, alcohol and tobacco, at about 3.30pm on Wednesday, July 21.

Recorder Graham Huston ordered that a pre-sentence should be prepared on Aikens and adjourned sentence on him and Jacobs until January 18 or 19.

He told Aikens that a custodial sentence was “inevitable” and said a pre-sentence report would assist with the length of the sentence.

Oliver Haswell, for Aikens, said his client had gone to the Corner Store with Jacobs with the intention of stealing alcohol.

“He goes to the shop and waits outside believing alcohol would be stolen and given to him,” said Mr Haswell.

He said Aikens had put his head round the door and took one step in and clearly must have seen Jacobs using violence to someone.

He said that instead of distancing himself from Jacobs at that stage Aikens had shut the door and waited outside.

He said Aikens hadn’t been involved in the two earlier robberies committed by Jacobs and didn’t know anything about them.