Ipswich man Kwasi Jacobs admits robbing bookies and shops
A 43-year-old Ipswich man has admitted robbing a bookmaker's and two convenience stores in the space of less than a week.
Kwasi Jacobs, of Grimwade Street, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday morning.
Appearing in custody, via video link from Norwich prison, Jacobs pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery in Ipswich between July 15 and 21.
He admitted robbing Betfred, in Carr Street, and making off with £1,450, between 5pm and 5.15pm on Thursday, July 15.
He also admitted robbing the Three Star Food and Wine shop, in Felixstowe Road, and stealing cash of unknown value, at about 8.30pm on Monday, July 19.
He further admitted robbing The Corner Store, in Clapgate Lane, of £351, alcohol and tobacco, at about 3.30pm on Wednesday, July 21.
Meanwhile, appearing alongside Jacobs in custody, Barrington Aikens, 41, of Fore Street, denied a joint charge of robbery at The Corner Store on July 21.
Judge Emma Peters set aside a date for his trial to begin during the fortnight beginning January 10, 2022.
A further case management hearing will be held on November 1.
Jacobs will be sentenced at a later date.