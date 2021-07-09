Breaking

Published: 6:25 PM July 9, 2021

Police and ambulance have been on scene at a guest house in Norwich Road, Ipswich, following an assault there. - Credit: Archant

There is a large police presence at a guest house in Norwich Road, Ipswich, following an assault.

Witnesses described police vehicles, as well as an ambulance, at the Beaumont Guest House, opposite Glyn Hopkin Nissan and Tesco.

Seven police vehicles were there including a van, and the air ambulance landed nearby and took off in the direction of the hospital.

Road closures and a cordon have been put in place to allow for an investigation to take place. - Credit: Archant

Witnesses saw police standing guard at the entrance to the guest house.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said they were called at about 4.50pm to reports of a male being assaulted there.

A police statement said: "Emergency services are currently at the scene after a man was assaulted within an address in Norwich Road, Ipswich.

"Road closures and a cordon have been put in place to allow for an investigation to take place."

There is no information yet on the extent of the person's injuries.