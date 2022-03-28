Unsupervised learner driver caught at almost 100mph on A14 near Ipswich

An unsupervised learner driver has been caught speeding at almost 100mph on the A14 in Ipswich - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

An unsupervised learner driver has been caught speeding at almost 100mph on the A14 outside of Ipswich.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the driver, who had no 'L' plates, on the A14 on Sunday afternoon.

Learner drivers must be supervised with people who have passed their driving test while on the roads.

In a tweet, NSRAPT said: "Road Casualty Reduction Team stopped this car speeding on the A14 at Ipswich this afternoon and found the driver was an unsupervised learner with no L plates."

