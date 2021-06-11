News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Car thief caught after DNA found on Lucozade bottle

Johnny Griffith

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:48 PM June 11, 2021   
A Felixstowe man has been sentenced to one year in prison after burglary at Cambridge property - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A burglar from Felixstowe was caught after his DNA was found on a Lucozade bottle in a car he had stolen

Lee Mahoney (also known as Thomas), of Carr Road, Felixstowe, had entered a property in Mansfield Way, Cambridge, via the patio doors late on May 8 or in the early hours of May 9 where he stole keys to a Volkswagen Golf that was parked on the driveway and drove off. 

The car was reported stolen on May 9 when the victim contacted police. 

Cambridgeshire police officers found a jar in the undergrowth on the driveway that had contained the car keys and had been removed from the kitchen.

Forensic examination of the jar revealed Mahoney's fingerprints.

The stolen car was found in Church End, Weston Colville, where officers discovered the discarded Lucozade bottle in the car. 

Mahoney, was arrested and went on to admit a charge of burglary. 

On Wednesday, June 9 he was sentenced to a year in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement at Peterborough Crown Court. 


