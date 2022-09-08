Judge calls Suffolk Ferrari crash court case a 'dogs' dinner'

Lee Nicholls was due to be sentenced on Wednesday. - Credit: GREGG BROWN

A crown court judge has described the charging of a man in relation to the crashing of a stolen Ferrari in an Ipswich street as a ‘dogs' dinner’ as he adjourned the hearing.

Lee Nicholls, of Hawke Road, Ipswich was originally alleged to have committed up to 16 offences, including seven in relation to the taking of the Ferrari from a Nacton address and subsequent crash in Lindbergh Road, Ipswich in May, which also involved a parked black Range Rover.

The Range Rover ended up on its side, while the red sports car suffered severe damage.

He had been due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, but the hearing heard some of the charges had been discontinued, resulting in the case having to be adjourned for new charges to be produced.

Recorder Paul Garlick said the case could not proceed until the issue with the charges had been resolved, describing them as a ‘dogs’ dinner’.

Addressing Nicholls, he said: “This case is extremely serious because of some of the individual allegations and cumulatively and the court has in mind a custodial sentence.”

The case was adjourned until Friday, October 28.