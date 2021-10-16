Ipswich woman's drug dealing confiscation hearing adjourned

Published: 6:00 AM October 16, 2021

A confiscation hearing for a Suffolk woman who was described by a judge as being “incredibly stupid” for getting involved in drug dealing has been adjourned until February.

Leearna Garcia, of Coopers Way, Barham, admitted conspiracy to supply class A drugs at a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court last November and was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work.

She was also given a 26-week curfew from 7pm to 6am and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Sentencing her, Judge David Goodin accused her of being “incredibly stupid” for getting involved with drug dealing but said she she had been involved on a lesser scale than her 28-year-old co-defendant Reece Reid.

The court heard that police found a large number of text message exchanges between Reid and Garcia involving the use of drug terminology relating to cocaine.

Reid, 28, of Downside Close, Ipswich, admitted conspiracy to supply class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of cannabis between April 2019 and April last year and was jailed for four years

Garcia was back at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (October 15) for a confiscation hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act which was adjourned after barristers for asked more time to consider the financial benefit in the case.

At last year’s sentencing hearing the court heard that police officers who searched Reid’s home in Downside Close, Ipswich, found a bag containing £5,000 cash, an imitation handgun and a long silver knife as well as two small quantities of cannabis.

When his mobile phone was analysed 40 dealer messages offering several different types of cannabis for sale were found.

The court heard that large sums - in excess of £68,000 - of otherwise unexplained money had passed through a bank account Reid had access to.

At the earlier hearing Richard Peyton-Philip, for Garcia, said she had no previous convictions and had started using cocaine when her life was in a downward spiral and she was suffering from depression.