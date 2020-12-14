Man who drove in 'shocking' way during 80mph police chase is jailed

Published: 7:15 PM December 14, 2020

Leon Neal has been jailed for four months after a police chase through Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man who drove at speeds of up to 80mph in 30mph speed limits during a police chase in Ipswich, Westerfield and Witnesham has been jailed for four months.

Sentencing Leon Neal, Judge David Goodin described his driving as “shocking” and said it was fortunate that no-one was injured.

He said that after he was spotted by police officers in Defoe Road, Ipswich, Neal, who didn’t have a driving licence or any insurance, had made a conscious decision to drive off.

He had ignored attempts by the police officers to get him to stop and had reached speeds of up to 80mph.

During the chase 39-year-old Neal had driven along Henley Road and Lower Road, Westerfield before driving past the Swan pub in Westerfield and losing the police officers in Witnesham.

The court heard that Neal had never had a driving licence and had eight previous convictions for driving while disqualified and one for dangerous driving.

Neal, of Ashmere Grove, Ipswich, denied dangerous driving but was found guilty by a jury by a 10-2 majority verdict after a short trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

He admitted driving without insurance, driving without a licence and failing to stop for a police officer.

In addition to being jailed for four months Neal was banned from driving for 14 months and ordered to take an extended driving test.

Russell Butcher for Neal said his client hadn’t committed any driving offences since 2006 and his offending record had lessened in recent years.