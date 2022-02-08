Ipswich drug dealer found with cocaine while driving hire car jailed

Leonard Gjoni, from Ipswich, was found in possession of cocaine. - Credit: Archant

﻿A drug dealer who was found in possession of cocaine when he was stopped by police while he was driving a hire car in Ipswich has been jailed for 29 months.

Leonard Gjoni was detained by officers in Lacey Street, Ipswich at lunchtime on November 27.

When they looked at his mobile phone they found messages which showed he was dealing drugs using the “postcode dealing” system which became popular during lockdown when pubs and clubs were closed and drug users had contacted delivery lines directly, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

In addition, officers found around ten small packages containing cocaine and more than £600 cash.

Gjoni, 29, of Freehold Road, Ipswich, admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possession of a false identity document, namely a Greek driving licence, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence.

Sentencing Gjoni Recorder Jeremy Benson said he had hired the car for one month to deal drugs.

Peter Spary for Gjoni said his client had no previous convictions and had recently got married.