Published: 2:56 PM January 19, 2021

Drivers have been told to keep vigilant after a lorry was broken into - Credit: Google Maps

Lorry drivers have been told to stay vigilant after goods were stolen from a vehicle close to Ipswich.

Officers were called to Felixstowe Road in Levington on January 7 following reports of a theft from a lorry.

Unknown suspects entered the container at the back and stole items from inside.

Enquiries into the theft are ongoing.

Those with any information about the theft should contact Suffolk police quoting the reference number 37/999/21.