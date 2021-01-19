News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Calls for vigilance after goods stolen from lorry

Katy Sandalls

Published: 2:56 PM January 19, 2021   
Lorry drivers have been told to stay vigilant after goods were stolen from a vehicle close to Ipswich. 

Officers were called to Felixstowe Road in Levington on January 7 following reports of a theft from a lorry. 

Unknown suspects entered the container at the back and stole items from inside.

Enquiries into the theft are ongoing.

Those with any information about the theft should contact Suffolk police quoting the reference number 37/999/21.

