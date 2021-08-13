Man appears in court charged in connection with Ipswich stabbing
- Credit: Gregg Brown
A man has appeared at court in connection with an alleged stabbing in the Chantry area of Ipswich.
Lewis Marsh appeared in custody before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday afternoon.
The 32-year-old, of no fixed address, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.
Marsh faces a single charge of wounding with intent.
He is alleged to have unlawfully and maliciously wounded Carl Mowles, with intent to do grievous bodily harm, on the evening of Thursday, January 7.
Police were called at 8.55pm to reports that a man had been assaulted in Crocus Close, Ipswich.
Prosecutor Mark Milkovics invited magistrates to send the indictable only matter to the crown court.
Most Read
- 1 Roadworks causes 24km diversion near Ipswich Tesco
- 2 Delays on Orwell Bridge as lane closed after crash
- 3 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
- 4 GCSE results day 2021 - live updates from Ipswich and Felixstowe schools
- 5 Omid Djalili praises Ipswich Town fans over taking the knee
- 6 WATCH: Cheeky gull steals from Ipswich hot dog stand
- 7 Suffolk man sheds 'tears' when told he can stay after 50 years in UK
- 8 Family of murdered Donald, 83, 'keen to see justice' after horrific killing
- 9 Former Ipswich tourist centre could become new music venue
- 10 Suffolk company started in old pig shed snapped up by US investors
Claire Thorneley, for Marsh, made no representations.
Marsh was remanded in custody until a plea and trial preparation in 28 days or at the direction of the crown court.