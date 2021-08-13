Man appears in court charged in connection with Ipswich stabbing

Published: 5:30 AM August 13, 2021

A man has appeared at court in connection with an alleged stabbing in the Chantry area of Ipswich.

Lewis Marsh appeared in custody before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday afternoon.

The 32-year-old, of no fixed address, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

Marsh faces a single charge of wounding with intent.

He is alleged to have unlawfully and maliciously wounded Carl Mowles, with intent to do grievous bodily harm, on the evening of Thursday, January 7.

Police were called at 8.55pm to reports that a man had been assaulted in Crocus Close, Ipswich.

Prosecutor Mark Milkovics invited magistrates to send the indictable only matter to the crown court.

Claire Thorneley, for Marsh, made no representations.

Marsh was remanded in custody until a plea and trial preparation in 28 days or at the direction of the crown court.