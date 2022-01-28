Ipswich man accused of stabbing says it was self-defence

A homeless Ipswich man accused of stabbing a man in the cheek and in the neck near his windpipe has claimed he was acting in self-defence.

Giving evidence during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court, Lewis Marsh denied deliberately attacking Carl Mowles in a fit of temper and that he had intended to seriously injure him.

Marsh told the court that he thought Mr Mowles was going to kill him and he had acted in self-defence.

The court has heard that during the alleged attack at Mr Mowles’ flat in Crocus Close, Ipswich, Marsh had grabbed a knife from Mr Mowles’ cutlery drawer and used it to stab him in the cheek.

Marsh had then pulled the hood of Mr Mowles’ jumper over his head and allegedly stabbed him in the neck in an upwards motion resulting in the blade penetrating his chin and going through his jaw into his lip, said Jerry Hayes, prosecuting.

Marsh, 32, of no fixed address, has denied two offences of wounding Mr Mowles with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

The court heard that Marsh and Mr Mowles both had a criminal history and had met in prison.

On January 7 last year they met in Gippeswyk Park in Ipswich and sat on a bench chatting, said Mr Hayes.

Marsh was homeless and Mr Mowles had invited him back to his flat for some food but made it clear that he couldn’t stay the night.

While they were at the flat Mr Mowles noticed that Marsh had knocked over a tin containing cigarette ash and asked him to clear it up.

Marsh appeared to be ignoring him and after asking him to leave Mr Mowles had taken hold of Marsh by his jacket.

Marsh had then lashed out at him with his fists and after hearing a “clinking” sound Mr Mowles saw Marsh pick up something silver which he assumed was a blade.

Mr Hayes said Mr Mowles had then felt a rush of blood as he was allegedly stabbed in the cheek.

Marsh had then pulled Mr Mowles’ hood over his head and stabbed him under the chin close to his windpipe.

Following the attack Mr Mowles had locked himself in his flat and had later had his wounds stitched.

The trial continues.