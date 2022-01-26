Homeless man allegedly stabbed man who offered help

An Ipswich man who invited a homeless man to his flat was stabbed in the cheek and in the neck near his windpipe when he tried to get him to leave, it has been alleged.

During the alleged attack in Crocus Close, Lewis Marsh had grabbed a knife from Carl Mowles’ cutlery drawer and used it to allegedly stab him in the cheek, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Marsh had then pulled the hood of Mr Mowles’ jumper over his head and stabbed him in the neck in an upwards motion resulting in the blade penetrating his chin and going through his jaw into his lip, said Jerry Hayes, prosecuting.

Marsh, 32, of no fixed address, has denied two offences of wounding Carl Mowles with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

The court heard that Marsh and Mr Mowles both had a criminal history and had met in prison.

On January 7 last year they met in Gippeswyk Park in Ipswich and sat on a bench chatting and talking about old times, said Mr Hayes.

Marsh was homeless and Mr Mowles had invited him back to his flat for some food but made it clear that he couldn’t stay the night.

While they were at the flat Mr Mowles noticed that Marsh had knocked over a tin containing cigarette ash and asked him to clear it up.

Marsh appeared to be ignoring him and after asking him to leave Mr Mowles had taken hold of Marsh by his jacket.

Marsh had then lashed out at him with his fists and after hearing a “clinking” sound Mr Mowles saw Marsh pick up something silver which he assumed was a blade.

Mr Hayes said Mr Mowles had then felt a rush of blood as he was allegedly stabbed in the cheek.

Marsh had then smashed a bottle of vodka on the floor before pulling Mr Mowles’ hood over his head and stabbing him under the chin close to his windpipe.

Following the attack Mr Mowles had locked himself in his flat and had later had his wounds stitched.

He said the knife used by Marsh had been bent in the attack.

The trial continues.