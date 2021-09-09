Man charged over Ipswich stabbing denies wounding with intent

Published: 11:12 AM September 9, 2021

Lewis Marsh will now face trial before a jury at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A man has denied wounding with intent after appearing at court in connection with an alleged stabbing in the Chantry area of Ipswich.

Lewis Marsh denied a single charge of wounding Carl Mowles on the evening of Thursday, January 7 with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Appearing via a videolink from Norwich Prison at at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing today, Marsh spoke only to confirm his name and deny the charge.

The 32-year-old, of no fixed address, will now face a trial by a jury at some point in the future.

Police were called at 8.55pm on January 7 to reports that a man had been assaulted in Crocus Close, Ipswich.