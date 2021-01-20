Driver in court over biker death crash on road near Ipswich

Published: 5:30 AM January 20, 2021

A woman has appeared in court after being charged with causing the death of a motorcyclist by careless driving on a road near Ipswich.

The crash happened at the junction of Bell Lane and Foxhall Road on June 7, 2019.

Police were called by the ambulance service, just after 7pm, to reports of a crash involving a silver Audi A6 and a black Honda 125cc motorcycle.

The junction was closed by Suffolk police for several hours following the incident while crash investigators worked at the scene.

The motorcyclist, Craig Bedford, had suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

The 37-year-old father-of-two, from Ipswich, was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken by ambulance to Ipswich Hospital.

He was then transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridgeshire, and kept in the intensive care unit before his death 14 hours after the collision.

On Tuesday, Lisa Mickelsen, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court, charged with causing Mr Bedford's death by careless driving.

The 33-year-old, of Spriteshall Lane, Trimley St Mary, gave no indication of plea to the charge during a short hearing.

Prosecutor Monali Raleraskar submitted that the case was suitable for summary trial in front of magistrates.

The bench accepted jurisdiction but Mickelsen, represented by solicitor Malcolm Plummer, elected to have the case heard at the crown court.

A plea and trial preparation hearing will be listed to take place at Ipswich Crown Court on the morning of February 16.

Mickelsen, who was summonsed to court by postal requisition, was released on unconditional bail until her next appearance at court.

An inquest into Mr Bedford's death was opened and adjourned last July.

It was then opened and suspended by area coroner Jacqueline Devonish in October 2020 after it was revealed a police investigation was underway.



