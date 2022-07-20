News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Music event team up to continue push for more bleed control kits

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 11:00 AM July 20, 2022
Paul Stansby (owner of Lucky 13 Tattoo) and Jamie Hart have installed an emergency bleed control ki

Paul Stansby and Jamie Hart are teaming up with Lives Not Knives for the event. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

As an anti-knife campaign in Ipswich grows stronger, two local organisations will come together to run a fundraising event full of great music and entertainment. 

Lives Not Knives, a youth-led charity dedicated to preventing knife crime and serious youth violence and Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio are teaming up with talented artists in the town to raise much-needed funds for life-saving bleed control kits. 

Paul Stansby and Jamie Hart from Lucky 13 set up the Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation, following the death of Paul’s brother, Dean.   

Paul’s goal is to “push for a safer town, because we all need this". 

Lives not knives and Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio fundraising event

Lives not knives and Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio fundraising event - Credit: Andre Smith

The event, which takes place on Sunday, August 21 at the Manor Social Club will host many popular singers and DJs, among others, Andre Smith, Matt T Wisbey and Tracey Suchette. 

At the live music event, there will also be numerous stalls, food trucks, hospitality tents and children's entertainment. 

Andre Smith, the organiser, said: “Our aim is to raise money so that we can install some more life-saving bleed control kits to place in some locations in and around Ipswich to hopefully save anyone who finds themselves the victim of knife crime. 

“We hope to raise enough money on the day, for at least three more kits, which can cost in excess of £600 each. 

“It’s important for the community to support this initiative, as it can literally save lives, it could mean the difference between your son or daughter coming home again or not.” 

There are already eight kits installed across Ipswich, including the newest one at The Station Hotel. 

Another bleed control kit installed at The Station Hotel

Paul and Saint Stansby and James, the landlord of The Station Hotel, - Credit: Jamie Hart

Other kits are placed at Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio in St Margaret's Street, outside Chantry Library, at the Handy Corner shop on Dogs Head Street, at Razor King on Ulster Avenue, at Halberd Inn, at Jamaica Street restaurant on Upper Orwell Street and Mobile Fone Experts on Carr Street

The fundraising event starts at 12pm and finishes at 10.30pm.  

Tickets can be purchased at the entrance for £4. Children under 11 go for free. 

Lives not knives and Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio fundraising event

Lives not knives and Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio fundraising event - Credit: Andre Smith


