Driver caught with fake licence is jailed
A man who handed a fake driving licence to police after being stopped in Ipswich has been jailed for 20 weeks.
Llir Kyreziu, 31, was driving a Toyota Prius in Little Whip Street, Ipswich on February 27 this year when he was pulled over by officers, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
Kyreziu produced a Romanian driving licence. He explained to officers that he was born in Albania but was now a Romanian national, Gareth Hughes, prosecuting, told the court.
Checks on the vehicle revealed it was a hire car in a different name, and Kyreziu was arrested.
The driver's licence was then examined and found to be counterfeit, Mr Hughes said.
Kyreziu, of no fixed address in Ipswich, was charged with possessing false identity documents, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.
The court heard that Kyreziu was jailed for 20 weeks on March 1 this year for breaching a suspended sentence.
Appearing at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing via prison video link on Monday, Kyreziu pleaded guilty to all three charges.
Recorder Guy Ayers jailed Kyreziu for 20 weeks, to run consecutively alongside his current sentence.
He was also handed a total of nine penalty points and Recorder Ayers ordered the fake licence to be destroyed.