Men charged with heroin and crack cocaine offences in Ipswich

Two men from London have been charged for heroin and crack cocaine offences in Ipswich.

Mohamud Abidrahman Mohamud, 24, of Millfield Avenue, London, and Ahmed Sharif, 20, of Warwick Road in London were both charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

Sharif was also charged with possession of crack cocaine and heroin.

The two men were arrested on Friday, May 20, and taken to Martlesham Police Investigations Centre for questioning, where they were subsequently charged.

Following their appearance before Suffolk Magistrates Court on Saturday, May 21, they were both remanded, pending a further court appearance.

