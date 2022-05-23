News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Men charged with heroin and crack cocaine offences in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:29 PM May 23, 2022
A man from London has been arrested in connection to drug offenses linked with Ipswich

Two men from London have been arrested in connection to drug offences linked with Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Two men from London have been charged for heroin and crack cocaine offences in Ipswich. 

Mohamud Abidrahman Mohamud, 24, of Millfield Avenue, London, and Ahmed Sharif, 20, of Warwick Road in London were both charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. 

Sharif was also charged with possession of crack cocaine and heroin. 

The two men were arrested on Friday, May 20, and taken to Martlesham Police Investigations Centre for questioning, where they were subsequently charged. 

Following their appearance before Suffolk Magistrates Court on Saturday, May 21, they were both remanded, pending a further court appearance. 

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.
 

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Yarmouth Road is currently closed after a crash involving an ambulance

Suffolk Live News

Crash involving ambulance closes Ipswich road

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Young lad Luca Brett enjoying a delicious portion of fish and chips from Fish Dish in Felixstowe

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk's top 10 chippies as voted by our readers - now pick a winner

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Jennifer Baker died following a collision in Barham on Friday, October 23 Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFO

Ipswich Crown Court

Double drink driver who killed Jennifer, 32, jailed six years and eight...

Jane Hunt

person
An area of agricultural land east of Holly Lane, Belstead.

Housing News

Notcutts submit detailed plans for 14 homes on the edge of Ipswich

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon