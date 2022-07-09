Pair deny allegations of drug dealing in town

The pair denied the charges at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

The trial of two men who were arrested on suspicion of drug dealing in Ipswich will take place in October.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (July 8) for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link were Mohamud Mohamud, 24, of Millfield Avenue, London and Ahmed Sharif, 20, of Warwick Road, London.

Mohamud pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between January and May 2022.

Sharif denied possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply on May 20 this year.

He also denied being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin on or before May 20 this year.

Their trial will take place during a two week warned list commencing October 10 this year.