Community order for 'lonely' man who downloaded indecent images of children

Sophie Barnett

Published: 7:30 AM July 13, 2021   
A lonely Ipswich man who downloaded indecent images of children has been given a community order.

Police went to Daniel Wells’ home after being contacted by a representative of an organisation which monitored a games forum who was concerned about messages being posted by him, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Donal Lawlor, prosecuting, said although there were no charges arising out of the messages a number of indecent images and movies were found on three USB memory sticks belonging to Wells featuring children aged between four and 16.

Following his arrest Wells said he was a “disgusting human being” and that he’d seen “a lot of disgusting things".

He told officers he “wasn’t a bad man” and had committed the offences because he was lonely.

Wells, 27, of Wherstead Road, Ipswich, admitted making indecent images of children and one offence of possessing extreme pornographic images.

He was given a 24 month community order, a 45 day rehabilitation activity requirement and a 24 month mental health treatment order.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until further order and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for five years.

Sentencing him Recorder Sally O’Brien QC said Wells had faced a number of difficulties and it wasn’t in the public interest to pass a custodial sentence.

Adam Norris for Wells said his client had no previous convictions and had committed the offences after being confined to his bedroom on a computer for a lengthy period of time.

