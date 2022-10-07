Driver arrested after police find stolen cooking oil in lorry in Ipswich
Published: 7:23 AM October 7, 2022
A driver has been arrested after police discovered barrels of suspected stolen cooking oil inside a lorry in Ipswich.
The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) made the find in the town on Thursday evening.
Posting on Twitter, officers said the vehicle was stopped following a report of an attempted burglary at a business.
NSRAPT pulled the lorry over to discover barrels suspected to have been stolen from a business in Essex.