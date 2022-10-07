Driver arrested after police find stolen cooking oil in lorry in Ipswich

The driver was arrested in Ipswich on Thursday evening - Credit: NSRAPT

A driver has been arrested after police discovered barrels of suspected stolen cooking oil inside a lorry in Ipswich.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) made the find in the town on Thursday evening.

A vehicle was stopped in #Ipswich this evening by #RAPT after a report from a business premises of an attempt Theft of cooking oil. The driver was #arrested after he was found with suspected stolen oil from Essex inside #CAD357 @SuffolkPolice @TimSPCC pic.twitter.com/4sPsVAAg3s — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) October 6, 2022

embed for article-9314766 from twitter

Posting on Twitter, officers said the vehicle was stopped following a report of an attempted burglary at a business.

NSRAPT pulled the lorry over to discover barrels suspected to have been stolen from a business in Essex.