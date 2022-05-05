News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Lorry stopped in Ipswich more than 1,000kg overweight

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 1:58 PM May 5, 2022
Updated: 3:20 PM May 5, 2022
This overloaded truck was stopped in Ipswich

This overloaded truck was stopped in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A flatbed lorry stopped in Ipswich has been found to be more than a tonne over the legally-allowed weight limit.

The vehicle, which was carrying a load which included pallets and tires, was stopped by the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) on Thursday.

Officers found the lorry to be 1,110kg overweight and the load to be insecure. 

The driver was reported for these offences, NSRAPT said on Twitter.

The vehicle has been prohibited from being driven on the roads until the excess weight is removed and the remaining load secured. 

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.


Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Marcus Bullman getting his back tattooed at Monumental Ink.

Monumental effort gets team tattoo finished in style

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Sunset over the Ipswich waterfront at the end of the first day of the third national lockdown. Pict

Housing News

The 7 cheapest streets to buy a home in Ipswich revealed

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Bourne Park in Ipswich is on the list for the £3.5m improvement plan.

Suffolk Live News

Fire crews tackle nearly two-acre blaze at park in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
More roadworks have been put in place near College Street in Ipswich town centre

Suffolk Live News

Fresh set of roadworks on busy Ipswich road days after previous project

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon