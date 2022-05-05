Lorry stopped in Ipswich more than 1,000kg overweight

This overloaded truck was stopped in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A flatbed lorry stopped in Ipswich has been found to be more than a tonne over the legally-allowed weight limit.

The vehicle, which was carrying a load which included pallets and tires, was stopped by the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) on Thursday.

#CVU have just stopped this van in #Ipswich. Found to be 1110kgs overweight & load not secure.

The driver has been reported for those offences & the vehicle has been prohibited until excess weight removed and remaining load secured.@IpswichPolice@HighwaysEAST#PC1787 #PC1320 pic.twitter.com/vnQHXOz0JU — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) May 5, 2022

Officers found the lorry to be 1,110kg overweight and the load to be insecure.

The driver was reported for these offences, NSRAPT said on Twitter.

The vehicle has been prohibited from being driven on the roads until the excess weight is removed and the remaining load secured.

