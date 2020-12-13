News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Man to face trial over wounding

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 2:00 PM December 13, 2020   
Ipswich crown court with trees

Man to face trial at Ipswich Crown Court over wounding with intent to cause GBH - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of a Hadleigh man accused of wounding will take place in November next year.
Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday (December 11) was 20-year-old Louis Morris, of Bradfield Avenue, Hadleigh.
He has pleaded not guilty to wounding Paul Bignell with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm on July 1,  2018.
Judge Emma Peters told Morris that his trial will take place during a two week warned list commencing November 15 next year with a further case management hearing on October 8.
Morris is on bail with a condition that he sleeps each night at the Bradfield Avenue, Hadleigh, address.

Ipswich Crown Court
Hadleigh News

