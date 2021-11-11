News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Duo accused of stealing from charity clothing banks near Ipswich

Jane Hunt

Published: 2:22 PM November 11, 2021
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Both men appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday - Credit: ARCHANT

The trial of two men accused of stealing from charity clothing banks at Tesco stores in Kesgrave and Martlesham will take place in September next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Crown Court on Thursday were Lucas Snurevicius, 28, of Priory Road, Dartford and Emilis Voronavicius, 28, of Lister Drive, Gravesend.

They both pleaded not guilty to stealing clothing belonging to the Salvation Army at branches of Tesco at Kesgrave and Martlesham on August 23 this year.

Their trial, which is expected to last two to three days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing on September 22 next year.

Both men are on unconditional bail.

