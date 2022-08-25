Woman accused of fraud of more than £30,000 to stand trial

Lucy Todd appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday to deny the charges. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of an Ipswich woman accused of two offences of fraud while she had power of attorney for a woman’s financial affairs is expected to take place in November.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (August 25) for a case management hearing was Lucy Todd, 56, of Dorchester Road, Ipswich.

She has denied an offence of fraud by abuse of position and fraud by false representation.

It is alleged that Todd purchased goods worth £6,030.18 for herself between January 1, 2017 and November 30, 2017, while acting as power of attorney in relation to a woman’s financial matters.

The second charge alleges that she made a gain of £30,954 by transferring money from the woman’s account to her own between January 1, 2016 and July 31, 2017.

Recorder Gabrielle Posner adjourned the case until for a further case management hearing on September 8 and Todd’s trial will take place on November 21.

Todd is on bail.