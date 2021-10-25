News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
£1,600 worth of power tools stolen while owner was shopping

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:55 PM October 25, 2021    Updated: 4:00 PM October 25, 2021
A number of power tools worth about £1,600 have been taken from a van parked outside a B&M store in Ipswich.

The Makita tools were taken from a white Peugeot Expert van in the car park, in Felixstowe Road, at some point between 3.15pm and 3.40pm on Sunday.

The owner of the van was shopping at the time of the incident.

Suffolk police is urging owners of power tools to ensure their vehicles are securely locked when they are unattended and to park in an area where they is plenty of CCTV coverage.

Police have also said people should consider upgrading their locks and marking all tools with a permanent marker so they can be identified.

Anyone who has any information related to the theft outside the B&M store is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/59711/21 and CAD 207 of October 24.

