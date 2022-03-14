Man to appear in court accused of dangerous driving in Shackleton Road

A 21-year-old man will appear in court today charged with five offences - Credit: Gregg Brown

A 21-year-old man will appear in court today charged with five offences, including causing serious injury by dangerous driving in Ipswich.

Ryan Creasey, of Reynolds Road, Ipswich, will appear at Suffolk Magistrates Court after being charged with assaulting a person causing actual bodily harm, driving a vehicle dangerously and causing serious injury by dangerous driving in Shackleton Road, Ipswich, on March 13.

He is also charged with driving whilst disqualified and using a vehicle without third party insurance.







