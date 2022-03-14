News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man to appear in court accused of dangerous driving in Shackleton Road

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:07 AM March 14, 2022
Updated: 10:08 AM March 14, 2022
front of ipswich magistrates court

A 21-year-old man will appear in court today charged with five offences - Credit: Gregg Brown

A 21-year-old man will appear in court today charged with five offences, including causing serious injury by dangerous driving in Ipswich.

Ryan Creasey, of Reynolds Road, Ipswich, will appear at Suffolk Magistrates Court after being charged with assaulting a person causing actual bodily harm, driving a vehicle dangerously and causing serious injury by dangerous driving in Shackleton Road, Ipswich, on March 13.

He is also charged with driving whilst disqualified and using a vehicle without third party insurance.



