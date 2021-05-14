Man accused of stealing phone from woman in Ipswich street
- Credit: Archant
The trial of a man accused of attempting to rob a woman in Ipswich town centre will take place next month.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday for a case management hearing via a prison video link was Niall Horn, 34, of no fixed address.
He has pleaded not guilty to attempted robbery and burglary and his trial is expected to take place during a two-week warned list commencing Monday, June 7.
The attempted robbery allegedly took place on July 17 last year when a woman was approached by a man as she walked along Princes Street.
He had allegedly walked alongside her before trying to steal a phone out of her hand.
Police officers went to the area and 15 minutes later arrested a man in Elliott Street.
The burglary charge relates to an alleged break-in which happened on the same evening when a house in Alderman Road was entered and a handbag stolen.
