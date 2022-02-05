Man accused of setting fire to motorbike in Ipswich

A 19-year-old man has appeared in court accused of setting fire to a motorbike in Ipswich.

Oliver Carragher, of Halesowen Close, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with arson and having a petrol can with intent to damage property.

The court heard that Carragher is accused of trying to damage a KTM motorbike, valued at £3,000, by fire on November 15, 2020.

He is also charged with allegedly having a petrol can on the same date, David Bryant, prosecutor, told the court.

Carragher did not enter pleas from the dock at the short preliminary hearing.

Deputy District Judge David Hawgood declined jurisdiction and sent the case to the crown court.

Carragher, who was represented at the hearing by solicitor Dino Barricella, will appear at Ipswich Crown Court on March 4 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.