News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man accused of setting fire to motorbike in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 7:00 PM February 5, 2022
Cebo Madikazi was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Oliver Carragher appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday

A 19-year-old man has appeared in court accused of setting fire to a motorbike in Ipswich. 

Oliver Carragher, of Halesowen Close, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with arson and having a petrol can with intent to damage property. 

The court heard that Carragher is accused of trying to damage a KTM motorbike, valued at £3,000, by fire on November 15, 2020. 

He is also charged with allegedly having a petrol can on the same date, David Bryant, prosecutor, told the court. 

Carragher did not enter pleas from the dock at the short preliminary hearing. 

Deputy District Judge David Hawgood declined jurisdiction and sent the case to the crown court. 

Carragher, who was represented at the hearing by solicitor Dino Barricella, will appear at Ipswich Crown Court on March 4 for a plea and trial preparation hearing. 

Suffolk Magistrates Court
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A police cordon is in place outside Ipswich international Chruch

Suffolk Live News

Police cordon in place near town centre

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
This house in Ipswich's Bramford Lane is being auctioned by Auction House

Suffolk Live News | Gallery

Ipswich home with £60k price tag is Suffolk's most popular property

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon has been put in place outside a block of flats in Ipswich 

Suffolk Live News

Police cordon put in place outside Ipswich block of flats

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
An Amazon fulfilment centre, similar to the one on Sproughton Road, Ipswich

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Ipswich man stole gaming mouse from Amazon warehouse

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon