Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man, 56, accused of trying to meet decoy 'girl'

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 5:30 AM August 10, 2021   
Kearon Braybook is due before magistrates in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Rajeev Sivadasan was remanded in custody at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A London man accused of travelling to Ipswich to meet a decoy '13-year-old girl' has been remanded in custody. 

Rajeev Sivadasan, 56, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with attempting to arrange or facilitate the commission of a child sex offence between July 14 and August 7 this year. 

Sivadasan, of Clements Road, east London, did not enter a plea to the charge at the short preliminary hearing. 

It is alleged Sivadasan tried to meet the 'girl' in Suffolk following alleged communication with an undercover police officer. 

Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, said the case was not suitable for the magistrates' court and requested it be sent to the crown court. 

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the case to the crown court. 

Sivadasan, who was represented by solicitor Natasha Nair, was remanded in custody by magistrates ahead of his next court appearance.

He is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on September 6 for a plea and trial preparation hearing. 




