Man to face trial over claims he sexually assaulted toddler in the street
Jane Hunt
Published: 6:00 AM May 15, 2021
The trial of a 43-year-old Ipswich man accused of sexually assaulting a toddler in the street will take place next year.
Dumitru Ciornila, of Surrey Road, has denied sexually assaulting a boy under the age of 13 by touching his genitals.
The incident is alleged to have happened in the north-west area of Ipswich on September 20 last year.
Ciornila’s two day trial will take place at Ipswich Crown Court during a two week warned list commencing May 23 next year.