News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man to face trial over claims he sexually assaulted toddler in the street

Logo Icon

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 AM May 15, 2021   
Niall Horn will go on trial at Ipswich Crown Court

Niall Horn will go on trial at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: ARCHANT

The trial of a 43-year-old Ipswich man accused of sexually assaulting a toddler in the street will take place next year.

Dumitru Ciornila, of Surrey Road, has denied sexually assaulting a boy under the age of 13 by touching his genitals.

The incident is alleged to have happened in the north-west area of Ipswich on September 20 last year.

Ciornila’s two day trial will take place at Ipswich Crown Court during a two week warned list commencing May 23 next year.

Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul Cook has told the majority of his Ipswich Town players to find new clubs

Football | Exclusive

‘Demolition Man’ Cook tells majority of Ipswich squad to find new clubs

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Janos Vass was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: Archant

Woman threatened to expose lorry driver's sexual relationship

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Star feature..words james marstonProud parents David and Gloria Henshall surrounded by pictures

Obituary

'Larger-than-life' Ipswich drama teacher Gloria Henshall dies

Andrew Clarke

Author Picture Icon
Jess and daughter, Elsie, smiling together

Ipswich Hospital

Community left heartbroken by loss of mum Jessica

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon